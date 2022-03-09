Mama joy delighted to travel to Qatar for World Cup draw

Johannesburg - South African National Supporters (Sanasu) Secretary General and Royal AM superfan Mama Joy Chauke has been invited to attend the upcoming 2022 World Cup draw in Qatar on April 1. Mama Joy is due to depart to Qatar later this month along with a South African Football Association (Safa) delegation including president Danny Jordaan, deputy president Irvin Khoza and CEO Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe. They will return to South Africa on April 3.

Story continues below Advertisment

“This is massive because I will not only be representing my organisation Sanasu but will be doing this for my Association (Safa), South Africa and Cosafa,’’ said Mama Joy. “I will be among a few global faces of soccer fans at the draw. Provisionally, they have promised that a few more fans from South Africa that include Sanasu president, Saddam Maake will make the trip during the World Cup tournament and we intend to leave a lasting impression there.” ALSO READ: The favourites for the coveted PSL goalkeeper of the season award

In November last year, Mama Joy announced that she would be ditching Orlando Pirates after more than 30-years in order to link up with Premiership newcomers Royal AM. She is a popular symbol at local football matches and can often be seen on TV. “I have decided to join Royal AM to support MaMkhize (Shaun Mkhize) because after the controversy on the last day of their season and not gaining automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership, it hurt me to see another woman suffering and hurting the way she did,” she said last year. “I realised that she loves soccer and had her ambitions set on playing in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) when she acquired the status of Bloemfontein Celtic and that kind of passion and purpose really clinched it for me."