Mama Joy receives a Royal welcome at MaMkhize’s year-end ceremony
Share this article:
Durban - Mama Joy Chauke was recently spotted in her newly-found colours of black and gold of Royal AM at Durban tycoon Shawn ’MaMkhize’ Mkhize’s year-end celebrations.
Mama Joy shocked fans all over South Africa last month as she announced her arrival to the Premiership new boys, Royal AM’s fan base, ending her long standing 30-year entanglement with the skull and crossbones of Orlando Pirates.
Mamkhize recently hosted a ceremony to celebrate all her achievements this year after being featured on the cover of True Love Magazine. It is here where Mama Joy made her first appearance as part of the Royal AM family and seized her chance as she grabbed herself a couple of snaps with South Africa’s finest A-Listers at the event.
The most significant picture though was that of MaMkhize and Mama Joy, one the latter captioned “MY DOCTOR , MY PRESIDENT” on her instagram account. The owner of Thwihli Thwahla’s invitation of the new leader of her support base could symbolise her acceptance into the club and a glimpse of her roles in the club.
Chauke expressed her admiration for MaMkhize and the impact she has made on women throughout the country.
“I want to support MaMkhize as a woman in football and I want to support Royal AM” rang throughout social media as fans had their say on Mama Joy’s decision. Some citing financial remuneration as the motivating factor.
The former Buccaneers super-fan is aching to get into her new role at the Kwazulu-Natal based side as she expressed her hopes of the Premier Soccer League re-introducing fully vaccinated fans into the stadium.
IOL Sport