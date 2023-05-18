Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates dominate PSL Awards nominations

Johannesburg - Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns alongside Orlando Pirates have once again dominated the PSL Award nominations.
The Brazilians managed a whopping 10 nominations with Ronwen Williams, Tebogo Mokoena and Themba Zwane named across several categories, while Pirates had eight.
Rhulani Mokwena, was also named in the Coach of the Season category. The 36-year-old was appointed as sole head coach of Sundowns early on in the season and guided them to a rampant Premiership title triumph, while they are also in contention to reach the Caf Champions League final.
Joining Mokwena is SuperSport United’s Gavin Hunt alongside MTN8 winner and Nedbank Cup finalist Jose Riveiro of Pirates.
2022-23 PSL AWARDS NOMINEES
FOOTBALLER OF THE SEASON
Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)
Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)
PREMIERSHIP PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE SEASON
Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)
Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)
PREMIERSHIP COACH OF THE SEASON
Gavin Hunt (SuperSport United)
Rhulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Jose Riveiro (Orlando Pirates)
PREMIERSHIP GOALKEEPER OF THE SEASON
Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)
Salim Magoola (Richards Bay FC)
Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)
PREMIERSHIP DEFENDER OF THE SEASON
Given Msimango (TS Galaxy)
Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates)
PREMIERSHIP MIDFIELDER OF THE SEASON
Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)
Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)
PREMIERSHIP YOUNG PLAYER OF THE SEASON
Cassius Mailula (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Olwethu Makhanya (Stellenbosch FC)
Thapelo Maseko (SuperSport United)
MTN8 LAST MAN STANDING
George Maluleka (AmaZulu FC)
Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)
Miguel Timm (Orlando Pirates)
NEDBANK CUP MOST PROMISING PLAYER OF TOURNAMENT
Sphamandla Gumede (Dondol Stars FC)
Olwethu Makhanya (Stellenbosch FC)
Devin Titus (Stellenbosch FC)
NEDBANK CUP PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT
Edwin Gyimah (Sekhukhune United)
Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC)
Miguel Timm (Orlando Pirates)
DISKI CHALLENGE PLAYER OF THE SEASON
Shandre Campbell (SuperSport United)
Relebohile Ratomo (Orlando Pirates)
Luphumlo Sifumba (Cape Town City)
PSL ASSISTANT REFEREE OF THE SEASON
Khamusi Razwimisani
Xolani Boneni
Kamohelo Ramutsindela
PSL REFEREE OF THE SEASON
Abongile Tom
Masixole Bambiso
Sikhumbuzo Gasa
@ScribeSmiso
IOL Sport