Thursday, May 18, 2023

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates dominate PSL Awards nominations

Manqoba Mngqithi, Wendel Robinson, Tlhopi Motsepe, Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela celebrate with the Premiership trophy at Loftus on Tuesday.

Picture: Sydney Mahlangu BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg - Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns alongside Orlando Pirates have once again dominated the PSL Award nominations.

The Brazilians managed a whopping 10 nominations with Ronwen Williams, Tebogo Mokoena and Themba Zwane named across several categories, while Pirates had eight.

Rhulani Mokwena, was also named in the Coach of the Season category. The 36-year-old was appointed as sole head coach of Sundowns early on in the season and guided them to a rampant Premiership title triumph, while they are also in contention to reach the Caf Champions League final.

Joining Mokwena is SuperSport United’s Gavin Hunt alongside  MTN8 winner and Nedbank Cup finalist Jose Riveiro of Pirates.

2022-23 PSL AWARDS NOMINEES

FOOTBALLER OF THE SEASON

Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)

Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

PREMIERSHIP PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE SEASON

Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)

Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

PREMIERSHIP COACH OF THE SEASON

Gavin Hunt (SuperSport United)

Rhulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Jose Riveiro (Orlando Pirates)

PREMIERSHIP GOALKEEPER OF THE SEASON

Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)

Salim Magoola (Richards Bay FC)

Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

PREMIERSHIP DEFENDER OF THE SEASON

Given Msimango (TS Galaxy)

Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates)

PREMIERSHIP MIDFIELDER OF THE SEASON

Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

PREMIERSHIP YOUNG PLAYER OF THE SEASON

Cassius Mailula (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Olwethu Makhanya (Stellenbosch FC)

Thapelo Maseko (SuperSport United)

MTN8 LAST MAN STANDING

George Maluleka (AmaZulu FC)

Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)

Miguel Timm (Orlando Pirates)

NEDBANK CUP MOST PROMISING PLAYER OF TOURNAMENT

Sphamandla Gumede (Dondol Stars FC)

Olwethu Makhanya (Stellenbosch FC)

Devin Titus (Stellenbosch FC)

NEDBANK CUP PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT

Edwin Gyimah (Sekhukhune United)

Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC)

Miguel Timm (Orlando Pirates)

DISKI CHALLENGE PLAYER OF THE SEASON

Shandre Campbell (SuperSport United)

Relebohile Ratomo (Orlando Pirates)

Luphumlo Sifumba (Cape Town City)

PSL ASSISTANT REFEREE OF THE SEASON

Khamusi Razwimisani

Xolani Boneni

Kamohelo Ramutsindela

PSL REFEREE OF THE SEASON

Abongile Tom

Masixole Bambiso

Sikhumbuzo Gasa

@ScribeSmiso

IOL Sport

