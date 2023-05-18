Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates dominate PSL Awards nominations

The Brazilians managed a whopping 10 nominations with Ronwen Williams, Tebogo Mokoena and Themba Zwane named across several categories, while Pirates had eight.

Johannesburg - Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns alongside Orlando Pirates have once again dominated the PSL Award nominations.

Rhulani Mokwena, was also named in the Coach of the Season category. The 36-year-old was appointed as sole head coach of Sundowns early on in the season and guided them to a rampant Premiership title triumph, while they are also in contention to reach the Caf Champions League final.

Joining Mokwena is SuperSport United’s Gavin Hunt alongside MTN8 winner and Nedbank Cup finalist Jose Riveiro of Pirates.