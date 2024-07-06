Mamelodi Sundowns appoint Steve Komphela as senior coach to assist Manqoba Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns supporters woke up to the news on Saturday morning that Steve Komphela had been appointed as the club’s senior coach as part of Manqoba Mngqithi’s technical team. The announcement, made around 8 o’clock on Saturday morning, comes days after Rulani Mokwena was let go as head coach.

MAMELODI SUNDOWNS WELCOMES BACK STEVE KOMPHELA



Mamelodi Sundowns today welcomed Steve Komphela who will serve as Senior Coach and will assist Manqoba Mngqithi and the Technical Team.



Steve Komphela said, "I am very excited to be back at Mamelodi Sundowns where I was always… pic.twitter.com/8yfjqe9dGW — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 6, 2024 Former Kaizer Chiefs boss Komphela returns to a position he has held before. Two years ago, he worked alongside co-coaches Mokwena and Mngqithi as they guided the club to another DStv Premiership title.

Since then, Komphela has been in charge of the now defunct Moroka Swallows, and most recently, Golden Arrows. “I am very excited to be back at Mamelodi Sundowns where I was always inspired and treated with respect and love,” Komphela said in the club’s statement, released as the club’s fans woke up on Saturday morning. “I am committed to contributing to the Club achieving its goals in South Africa and on the African Continent.”

The club caused a stir earlier this week when they fired Mokwena despite a relatively successful season that ended with two trophies, and almost with an invincible tag. Sundowns’ only loss in the league came on the final day at the hands of Cape Town City. After his sacking, Mokwena opened up on Robert Marawa’s MSW, saying he did not want to leave the club, saying his “hand was forced”. “I didn’t want to leave. I have to make that clear. But I think my hand was forced,” the 37-year-old, who came through the ranks as a coach at the club said on Wednesday.