Mamelodi Sundowns are down but not out, Stellenbosch FC take note

JOHANNESBURG - The dire effects that came with Mamelodi Sundowns beginning their calendar year having had to juggle between continental and domestic football so often, saw them stutter in the early stages of their domestic title defence. That they’ve successfully reached the promised land in the last three seasons deserves plaudits, considering they also qualified for the knockout stage in the Caf Champions League in the last two seasons, under former coach Pitso Mosimane. But, following the Covid-19 disrupted year, the Brazilians have had a breather – their focus solely on the domestic season since the start of the calendar year as they also got a bye in the first round of the Champions League's preliminary qualifiers. And, boy, have they grabbed the opportunities with both hands! After another bogey outing in the MTN8 cup competition, losing in the quarter-finals to Bloemfontein Celtic, Sundowns dusted themselves off with aplomb in the inaugural DStv Premiership. In the first four matches, they’ve won three, while their blemish was sharing the spoils with newbies Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at home. And after a hard-fought victory in their last outing at home against AmaZulu, the Brazilians will be out to continue with their impressive form.

Sundowns will host Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium this evening (6pm kick-off) in an emotional tussle. This will be their first match since the tragic death of defender Anele Ngcongca in a car crash in KwaZulu Natal last Monday.

Down but not out. Stellies, who’ve blown hot and cold since the start after winning one game, drawing two and losing one, will know that they’ll undermine the record 10-time champions at their own peril – they will be ill-advised to mess with a wounded animal.

While a dark cloud has engulfed over Chloorkop, out in Mayfair there’s soothing fresh air. Orlando Pirates have enjoyed an rousing start to their campaign after they reached the final of the Wafa Wafa Cup competition three weeks ago.

They achieved that feat in splendid fashion, trouncing their nemesis Kaizer Chiefs 5-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals. Their league campaign has been decent too, after two wins and two draws. But there’s no time for Bucs to rest on their laurels, especially with every win a booster heading to the final.

Pirates welcome Baroka FC to the Orlando Stadium this afternoon (3.30pm kick-off), eyeing their second successive league win of the season. The Buccaneers can achieve that feat if their potent attack and solid defence continues to strike and keep clean sheets respectively.

But Baroka won’t be pushovers having newly appointed coach Thoka Matsimela win two games, draw one and lose one this season.

It's not only Baroka who appear hell-bent on avoiding the relegation quagmire at the end of the season, but so is AmaZulu FC. After being dangled with a carrot by the new management to challenge for a top-four finish, Usuthu appear to have heeded the call and showed an aggressive side this season, despite bagging four points out of 12 after one win, one draw and two losses.

However, their aim to return to winning ways will need them to dig deep when they welcome a confident Cape Town City side, who mopped the floor with MTN8 finalists Celtic in the last encounter, at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium tonight (8.15 pm kick-off).

