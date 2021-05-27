Mamelodi Sundowns are literally in a league on their own

CAPE TOWN - Mamelodi Sundowns added another glorious chapter to the club's history books by annexing the Premiership 2020/21 title following their 3-1 triumph over SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby yesterday.

The latest conquest marks a record-breaking fourth consecutive league championship. It also marks an overall 11th title since the start of the PSL in 1996. This feat will bring a measure of comfort to the team that was eliminated from the CAF Champions League a few days ago.

Yesterday's win moves log-leaders Sundowns up from 57 to 60 points and into an unassailable position with three matches remaining on their programme. Second-placed AmaZulu, with 50 points after 27 games, can only pick up a maximum of nine points in their remaining three matches.

ALSO READ: Five key moments that defined Sundowns’ historic league campaign

This season Sundowns enjoyed a landmark 21-match unbeaten start to their campaign, a feat only achieved by Kaizer Chiefs in the past. Ironically an out-of-form Chiefs scored a come-from-behind win in April to become the only team to defeat Sundowns in the league this season.

The Brazilians' coaching triumvirate of Manqoba Mngqithi, Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela will be looking to add another record to their collection by completing the season with only one defeat. Sundowns recently passed the 400-win mark, the most by a club since 1996.

ALSO READ: Manqoba Mngqithi hails Sundowns players and staff following fourth successive title triumph

After the Chiefs setback, the league title chase became a one-horse race from the time Sundowns defeated rivals Orlando Pirates 3-0 at the start of May and then followed that up with back-to-back wins against Maritzburg United and TS Galaxy.

Yesterday, the match was over as a contest from the time SuperSport's Guily Manziba charged boot first into the groin of Sundowns playmaker Sphelele Mkhulise in the seventh minute. Referee Victor Gomes immediately brandished his red card, reducing SuperSport to 10 men.

After a succession of near misses, the floodgates opened, and Sundowns scored three unanswered goals in the space of 12 minutes.

Fresh off securing the record-breaking 4️⃣th straight PSL Title against cross-town rivals SuperSport United, hear the post-match reactions from the #Champ11ons! 🏆https://t.co/8hQM7srlFL via @YouTube #Sundowns #DStvPrem — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) May 26, 2021

Substitute Lebohang Maboe, who came on when Mkhulise could not continue, scored the opener in the 32nd minute.

Eight minutes later, poor judgement by SuperSport goalkeeper Ronwen Williams allowed the ball to bounce into the goal.

A minute before the break, Themba Zwane connected with Maboe's cross to give Sundowns a commanding 3-0 lead.

Early in the second half, Sundowns missed a penalty after Williams managed to save Zwane's tame effort from the spot. Four minutes from the end Teboho Mokoena scored a consolation goal for SuperSport with a cracker, unleashed from outside Sundowns' penalty area.

IOL Sport