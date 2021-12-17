’Mamelodi Sundowns are not invincible’, says Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns up against Orlando Pirates: The one fixture that has never lacked fireworks, and more of that is expected when the two giants meet at Loftus Versfeld tonight. Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has been on the bench of Orlando Pirates as assistant coach and acting head coach but he refuses to claim to know what to expect.

There’s a gulf in class between the two sides – Masandawana lead the standings with a massive 15-point advantage over second-place Kaizer Chiefs. They lead third-placed Pirates by 16 points but there is always an element of unpredictability with such big clashes. On paper, Sundowns should be the favourites to beat the Sea Robbers, whose form has been unpredictable this season. ALSO READ: Unbeaten Mamelodi Sundowns focus on winning ... not records

Masandawana will also be full of confidence as they have won their last three matches with the most recent being a 2-1 win over bottom side Baroka FC. However, Mokwena will not be complacent. “If there is complacency for the match, there is one team that can be forgiven for being complacent and that is Sundowns,” he said.

“If you lost one game over two seasons and the defeat was against Al Ahly, I don’t know how many games you’ve gone in total without a loss. I focus on winning matches and not on records. “If there is one team that can afford to be complacent, it is our team. They do not get enough praise and recognition for the work that they do. We are two points away from the best performance in a calendar year,” added Mokwena. ALSO READ: ’The refereeing does not assist us’, says Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi after Swallows FC draw

Meanwhile, Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has always reiterated that his side is capable of giving Sundowns a run for their money. A few weeks ago, Ncikazi caused a stir by placing his charges in the same class as the Brazilians. This time, he concedes that it will be difficult for his side to win against the reigning league champions but believes that they will put up a spirited fight. ALSO READ: Mamelodi Sundowns equal Kaizer Chiefs record after victory over Baroka FC

Ncikazi still believes that the Chloorkop outfit is not invincible. “It will be an uphill battle. It is difficult to play in a derby and then against Sundowns, who are doing very well. Pirates must rise. Sundowns are doing well but I don’t think they are invincible or immortal. It’s possible to beat them. We have to bring our best game to beat them,” said Ncikazi. Maybe Ncikazi has a point as Sundowns have shown their vulnerability in recent games but such is their belief that they still collected full points playing with 10 men against Baroka FC. Against a side with a big name like Pirates, Sundowns will be expected to bring out their best.