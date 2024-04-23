Mamelodi Sundowns beat Sekhukhune United to edge closer to a seventh title in a row

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Sekhukhune United 2-1 at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night to edge closer to seventh consecutive DStv Premiership title. With the team facing a huge CAF Champions League semi-final second leg this weekend, Rhulani Mokwena named a much changed team for the clash.

And, despite a number of their big players sitting this out, the Brazilians did not disappoint as they found themselves on the scoreboard very soon after the whistle to start the game was blown. Tashreeq Mathews opened his Sundowns account when he scored in the first minute of the game after Thapelo Morena had the ball nicked off his feet. And before Sekhukhune could catch their breath and compose themselves, Morena made it 2-0 six minutes later when he found himself unmarked and with plenty of space in the box.

Despite not having much of the ball, Sekhukhune were making forays into the Sundowns box, and veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango had to be alert for Sundowns to keep their advantage. Just after half hour mark, however, Onyango, who was getting a rare chance to play, was stretched off the park after suffering a concussion, leading to third choice Jody February being called into the fray. February was called into action on the stroke of half time when Trésor Tshibwabwa Yamba Yamba headed the ball at goal. February kept it out of the goal with an acrobatically brilliant save.

Sekhukhune were able to pull one back just after the break via a penalty by Chibuike Ohizu, who had come on as a substitute before half time. The penalty, however, will surely make the calls for VAR technology louder as it was awarded after a soft challenge by Brian Onyango on the Babina Noko striker.