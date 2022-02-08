Mamelodi Sundowns bid farewell to Ricardo Nascimento as Erwin Saavendra looks to make his mark

Durban - Ricardo Nascimento has parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns. The 34-year-old joined Masandawana in 2016, helping it to win four Premiership titles, the Nedbank Cup, Telkom Knockout, CAF Super Cup and MTN 8. The South American established himself as a key player for the Brazilians and was arguably one of the best defenders to have played in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era in the prime of his powers.

Sundowns are also bolstered by the addition of Erwin Saavendra to their ranks. By signing the 25-year-old, Masandawana continues their trend of signing respected international players within and outside Africa. Their 27-year-old forward Pavol Šafranko is also a capped Slovakia international, having been called up by his nation as recently as June 2021. ALSO READ: Teboho Mokoena an instant hit as he scores on his Sundowns debut against Chippa United

Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena believes that Saavendra will be a valuable addition to his squad, especially as they prepare to negotiate tough Champions League fixtures. “The midfielder is a full Bolivian international. He plays in the World Cup qualifiers and he started against Argentina and Brazil. The club has the pulling power to entice that type of player and that speaks about where we are as a club and the magnitude of this institution,” said Mokoena. Meanwhile, Mokwena was not satisfied with the performance of his team even though they recorded a comfortable 2-0 win over Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld on Monday night.

Goals from Andile Jali and league debutant Teboho Mokoena earned Masandawana victory as they edge closer to a fifth consecutive league title. “We knew it was going to be difficult but not this difficult. Congratulations to the team but ever since I’ve been here, this is not one of our best performances,” said Mokwena. ALSO READ: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena talks up chances of Chippa United

The post-match reaction from Mokwena is fair and accurate, however, Sundowns are arguably doing the right thing by not exerting themselves heavily in league games at this stage of the season. Their prime focus at the moment will be to win the Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League. To do this, they must rotate well in league games while also trying to close out league games with minimal effort as they did against the Chilli Boys. “The personality of the team was something we couldn’t recognize. Tactically, we were okay but we struggled to find the extra man. You can’t do that when you’re rushing and sometimes we rushed the play. “We gave a lot of opportunities away and we don’t want to be a team that gives the opponent a lot of chances but we did that today and it had to do with how we used the ball, how we structured when we had possession,” added Mokwena.