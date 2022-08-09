Mamelodi Sundowns bolster attacking options by signing Ethiopian international Abubeker Nasir

Durban - Mamelodi Sundowns further bolstered their attacking options as they announced the arrival of Ethiopian international Abubeker Nasir as the club’s latest signing on Tuesday. The 22-year-old’s arrival had been expected since the beginning of the transfer window, and following a number of administrative delays, he has finally been confirmed as the club’s latest signing, and will add firepower to a strong attacking arsenal at the Brazilians.

Nasir is the club’s fifth signing following the acquisition of Chilean international Marcelo Allende, Ronwen Williams, Sipho Mbule and powerhouse Moroccan centre-back Abdelmounaim Boutouil. 𝙉𝘼𝙎𝙄𝙍 𝙄𝙎 𝙃𝙀𝙍𝙀!! 🔥



Masandawana, it's time to unleash the newest member of our striking department 𝐀𝐁𝐔𝐁𝐄𝐊𝐄𝐑 𝐍𝐀𝐒𝐈𝐑!👆🇪🇹



Let’s welcome the Ethiopian attacker to the Home of Champions 🦁👆#Sundowns #WelcomeNasir pic.twitter.com/sXFxJcPJP3 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 9, 2022 Sundowns began their Premiership campaign with an impressive 2-0 victory against last season’s runners-up Cape Town City on Friday, but Nasir will be expected to make an impact. The technical team at Sundowns have placed a strong emphasis on having a big squad that does not compromise the standards of the team in any competition.

Therefore, even with the likes of Peter Shalulile and Thabiso Kutumela in their ranks, the signing of Nasir comes as no surprise. The Addis Ababa-born front-man has the potential to light up the South African league as his skill, pace, positional awareness and quality at set-pieces have earned him a regular spot in the Ethiopian national team, where he has scored five goals in 21 appearances. Sundowns will look to build on their opening-day victory and set the tone for the rest of the season when they take on a tricky TS Galaxy outfit on Wednesday at Loftus (7.30pm kick-off).

