‘Mamelodi Sundowns buy at Woolworths, we buy at Pick n Pay or Spar,’ says Orlando Pirates’ Mandla Ncikazi

Durban - Fresh off another uninspiring draw at the Orlando Stadium against Chippa United, Head coach Mandla Ncikazi reflected and shared his opinion on what he feels could be done to stop the dominance of Mamelodi Sundowns. Masandawana clinched their fifth title in as many seasons on Wednesday night, a feat unprecedented in South African football.

However, Ncikazi feels a tweak in the financial rules of the league could afford all the other 15 clubs in the league a chance to draw closer to the reigning champions. “I think the financial fair play rules have to come into effect and we must cap their finances because Covid has affected a lot of teams, whether it’s supporters, in terms of revenue and most teams have been affected but Sundowns have not been affected,” he told the media after the match. “Some teams are playing with development players, getting young players. Most developments were closed, SAFA was closed but Sundowns buys at Woolworths, and we buy at Pick n Pay and Spar."

“If Spar and Pick n Pay are closed we can’t buy, I think it’s a scenario like that, they buy what’s ready, maybe that’s the difference, we just need to be competitive.” The Sea Robbers are currently in fourth place on the DStv premiership log, an astounding 18 points of league champions Sundowns with four more games left to play. ALSO READ: Here’s how Mamelodi Sundowns won another league title

The Buccaneers finished last season 17 points behind the Brazilians,a trend set to continue again this season but the former Golden Arrows mentor feels the league table doesn't reflect the reality in terms of the gulf in quality between his side and Sundowns. “Pirates are not far off, maybe if we weren’t as unfortunate with injuries we had that weren’t based on muscle injuries, 13 players were injured this season and all of a sudden, you have to try and integrate these players,” he explained. “There were many challenges, it’s not an excuse but I don’t think it will be the same next season. This is going to change, it can’t be like this forever, it’s going to change. How is it going to happen? I can guarantee you it won’t be the same."

The Johannesburg based club still has an opportunity to salvage their season with a trophy as the semi finals of the CAF Confederations Cup kick off next week with Pirates travelling away to Al Ahly Tripoli of Libya. Their next league match however is a tricky trip to TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Monday afternoon in a 3pm kick off. @SmisoMsomi