Mamelodi Sundowns captain targets more glory ahead of PSL restart

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has expressed his immense appetite for more success following a four-month break enforced by the coronavirus. The Brazilians are on the brink of winning a treble, having already registered the Telkom Knockout. They are in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup and are in with a shout in the marathon league race. Football has been on pause in South Africa since March but the action resumes in seven days. Kekana has revealed his burning desire to lead Sundowns to a record number of league wins and to secure the end-of-season knockout cup competition. “This is going to be my seventh league title. It will be the third time in a row for us. This will also be the 10th for Mamelodi Sundowns. The club is also celebrating its 50th anniversary and we also want to win the treble. That is the goal of the club,” said Kekana.

“But we have to beat Bidvest Wits (in the Nedbank semis). Our games against Wits are always difficult.”

Kekana won two league titles during his stint with SuperSport United. At Sundowns, he is gunning for his fifth league title.

If the Brazilians dethrone Kaizer Chiefs at the summit of the table he will be in line for his seventh title in total.

“There’s a lot of motivation for us in the last remaining matches, that’s for sure. We all understand the importance of winning,” Kekana added.

Sundowns are four points behind log leaders Chiefs.

“Our mental strength will be required in these last games. There are a lot of things that are not football related that are going to be happening. We have to control what we can and that is going to require mental strength. We will try to stay focused and win our matches."

Kekana has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell as Sundowns captain as well. He propelled the club to greatness in the CAF Champions League and CAF Super Cup.

“It hasn’t been easy as we have been inactive for four months and without any competitive matches. But we are all happy that we will be back to action doing what we love. It’s been the same feeling for all athletes, I guess. We are training and getting ready for games,” Kekana elaborated.

Sundowns have been dominant over the past few years in South African football and Kekana and his teammates want to be remembered as the golden generation.

“We want to be remembered as the generation that brought a lot of trophies to Mamelodi Sundowns. We’ve been working very hard to ensure that. We have a team that can compete. The key is to win our matches. As much as we have a bigger plan of winning the treble but we will take one game at a time,” Kekana detailed.

