Mamelodi Sundowns’ Cassius Mailula knows after his good season expectations will be high

Durban - A year ago very few South African football supporters knew a lot about Cassius Mailula, if not for the broadcasting of the Diski Challenge, very few Mamelodi Sundowns fans would’ve known too. As the saying goes, a year is a very long time in football and this statement resonates with Mailula who has caused a stir with his arrival on to the football scene.

Since his debut in November last year, the 21-year-old has played brilliantly on a consistent basis and even found the back of the net twice against Orlando Pirates. He has was crowned the 2022-23 Young Player of the Season for his efforts on the field. The Limpopo-born player scored nine league goals this season and was thrilled to win his first league title. “It’s a dream come true for me, it feels amazing to win the league and I am very happy that I even managed to contribute to winning the league,” Mailula told Sundowns’ media department.

Mailula’s debut top-flight campaign saw him score 15 goals in all competitions (six in the Caf Champions League) and provide four assists, earning himself a call-up to the Bafana Bafana setup. The Sundowns academy graduate reflected on what was a satisfactory campaign for the Brazilian and revealed that his next task will be to maintain his form, while continuing to improve. “For now it’s about trying to be consistent, to work extra hard because now teams analyse us and they know what to expect. I just have to work hard and also improve certain aspects of my game,” said Mailula.

“I think it’s been a good season, but there are certain things that I wish I could improve on and I am sure that the analysts here at the club will give me those things which I have to work on during the pre-season because everyone will be expecting a lot from me. I also feel like I don’t need to put myself under pressure, I need to listen to the coaches, listen to my teammates because they’re also the ones helping me to settle in better.” The Chloorkop-based club have been linked with new attackers, which might limit Mailula’s minutes on the pitch. However, Mailula believes that competition will serve as motivation for him.