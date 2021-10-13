Mamelodi Sundowns claim the monthly awards for DStv Premiership dominance

Cape Town - Champions Mamelodi Sundowns have made a clean sweep of the latest DStv Premiership player and coach awards for the period August to September 2021. Striker Peter Shalulile has been named 'Player of the Month' and co-coaches Manqoba Mnqgithi and Rhulani Mokwena lifted the 'Coach of the Month' award.

Sundowns have made a terrific start to the 2021/22 DStv Premiership season and after rounds have opened a four-point lead at the top of the latest standings. ALSO READ: Sundowns cruise to victory in DStv Premiership clash against Swallows FC Shalulile, last season’s runner-up on the leading goalscorers list, has been in red-hot form since the start of this campaign. He has scored five goals in the opening six league matches, contributing close to half the number of goals (11) scored by Sundowns in the league to date.

His contribution upfront has kept the champions atop the log standings since the opening day of the season. In making their decision, the judging panel composed of football print, online and broadcast media, commentators and analysts, were hugely impressed with Shalulile’s work rate in also helping out his side defensively, the remarkable timing of his runs upfront and of course the goals he scored. The Namibian forward beat other great performing players such as Victor Letsoalo of Royal AM and team-mates Rivaldo Coetzee and Denis Onyango to the award. The Sundowns coaching duo, Mnqgithi and Mokwena, who beat Royal AM’s John Maduka and SuperSport United’s Kaitano Tembo to the award, have overseen five wins, with one draw in their side’s opening six games, scoring 11 goals with their defence still to be breached.

CONGRATULATIONS to the @orlandopirates forward, Deon Hotto- the #DStvPrem Goal of the Month (August/September 2021) winner pic.twitter.com/GD9UB0bYiJ — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) October 13, 2021 They won the nod for their consistency in getting positive results despite being faced with negative results in their camp at the start of the season. The league-winning coaches have also impressively created amazing continuity within the team in the new season by getting new recruits to gel and play the Brazilians style of play such as Grant Kekana, Thabiso Kutumela and Neo Maema.