Mamelodi Sundowns close the gap on Kaizer Chiefs









Sibusiso Vilakazi celebrates goal with Pitso Mosiman after scoring against Bloemfontein Celtic. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Mamelodi Sundowns (1) 2

Vilakazi Kekana 55

Bloemfontein Celtic (1) 1

Mabena 30 The crown that was sitting loose on Mamelodi Sundowns' head is slowly shifting back into place.

The Brazilians have now whittled Kaizer Chiefs' lead at the top of the ABSA Premiership table down to a mere four points with ten matches to go.

It makes for a fascinating championship run in that not many would have predicted given the great start Amakhosi had to the season.

But such is the quality that Pitso Mosimane has available to him that Sundowns were never going to let their title go without a fight



And boy did they fight last night against a Celtic side that gave as good as it got.



It took a Hlompho Kekana special to get the win, the captain smashing home a fantastic free kick from the edge of the box.



They had opened the scoring via Sibusiso Vilakazi after Jackson Mabokgwane had parried out Themba Zwane's attempt.



Celtic though made a contest of it by restoring parity on the half hour mark courtesy of a goal drilled low and hard from inside the box by their captain Ndumiso Mabena.



A see-saw battle ensued thereafter but Sundowns turned on their class after the break, their passing game running with such precision Celtic hardly got a look in.



It took some brilliant saves from Mabokgwane to stop Sundowns from stretching the lead.



Celtic though looked threatening on the break and actually beat Denis Onyango who had his blushes saved by Ricardo Nascimento who cleared off the line.

In the end Sundowns reigned supreme and even found time to literally earn bookings via time-wasting to get the required four yellow cards that will see them missing the weekend's Nedbank Cup clash with Vaal University of Technology.



Pitso Mosimane was not complaining about that as he celebrated the victory that literally puts Chiefs under immense preasure.

IOL Sport