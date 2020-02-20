Mamelodi Sundowns (1) 2
Vilakazi Kekana 55
Bloemfontein Celtic (1) 1
Mabena 30
The crown that was sitting loose on Mamelodi Sundowns' head is slowly shifting back into place.
The Brazilians have now whittled Kaizer Chiefs' lead at the top of the ABSA Premiership table down to a mere four points with ten matches to go.
It makes for a fascinating championship run in that not many would have predicted given the great start Amakhosi had to the season.
But such is the quality that Pitso Mosimane has available to him that Sundowns were never going to let their title go without a fight