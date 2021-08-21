Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena confirms Gaston Sirino is committed to the club

Speaking after Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 win over AmaZulu in their DSTV Premiership opening match at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday evening, Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena confirmed that Gaston Sirino has committed himself to the club. Sirino has been linked with a move away from Masandawana over the past year with some media reports linking him with a potential reunion with Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly.

"He's an important player for our club and pledged his commitment. We can't only focus on mistakes when he showed us many times that he loves the club. It happens to everyone and we must also remember the many times that he helped us win football matches, not just the mistakes. We are happy with his attitude and he is focused on helping the team achieve it's objectives," said Mokwena. Though the game was far from one sided, the reigning champions showed composure to beat last season's runners-up as Themba Zwane scored the only goal of the game.

While the Sundowns attack was arguably not at its best in the game against Usuthu, the defensive players showed tremendous composure to resist a second half attacking onslaught from Benni McCarthy's side. Mokwena also heaped praise upon the contributions of defensive players Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala and Khuliso Mudau.

“Aubrey (Modiba) showed good commitment but he was not the only one that shone today. Even Khuliso (Mudau) was outstanding today and Mothobi (Mvala) was outstanding. He allowed very few turnovers and final third entries. He made good interceptions in midfield and good usage of the ball,” said Mokwena. Mokwena hailed the contributions of veteran back-up goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene who started the game in place of regular first-choice keeper Dennis Onyango. “Kennedy (Mweene) was outstanding. It was just unfortunate that he had one or two muscular issues but we should be okay,” said Mokwena.