Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena impressed with Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine

Johannesburg — Rhulani Mokwena has praised Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, saying he offers his team more options in their build-up play. Pirates have endured a roller-coaster ride this season. So much so that they won the MTN8, while they have been inconsistent in the Premiership.

Their consistency was also disrupted by injuries, especially in the goalkeeping unit, consisting of Richard Ofori, Siyabonga Mpontshane and Chaine. The latter has been the team’s No 1 in recent matches, though, demoting Mpontshane to the bench while Ofori is still working on returning to fitness. Since ascending to the No 1 spot, Chaine has kept only one clean sheet and conceded four goals in five games after joining from Chippa United in July.

But Chaine, 26, has found a new admirer in the Mamelodi Sundowns coach who was speaking after his team beat Pirates 1-0 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. “I think Chaine makes a difference in the profile of Pirates. He gives them an extra man. That gave them very good build-up possibilities,” Mokwena said. “They could build from the back, and I thought Chaine was a big difference if you compare to the other games (that we played against them this season).”

Playing from the back is a routine that Sundowns have also mastered this season, thanks to the exploits of Ronwen Williams who has slotted in nicely at the club. “But I thought Ronwen was also incredible. I never single out individuals because it's a collective effort. But I think he was incredible,” Mokwena said. “If you look at the two goalkeepers, I thought they were magnificent and that augurs well for South African football.”

