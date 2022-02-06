Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena talks up chances of Chippa United

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has talked up the chances of Chippa United ahead of their SA Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld, in Pretoria, on Sunday evening. Mokwena believes that Chippa United were ‘unfortunate’ to have lost their Nedbank Cup last 32 clash against the University of Pretoria on Friday.

The result consigned last season’s Nedbank Cup runners-up to elimination from the tournament at the hands of the Championship side. “The influence of Gavin Hunt has helped them. They were a bit unfortunate against Tuks to have conceded two goals in a short period. After they conceded the first goal, they became anxious and lost their profile. They used a clear style of play against Sekhukhune and Maritzburg. They commit a lot of fouls, even by their frontline,” said Mokwena. ALSO READ: Mngqithi praises Sundowns staff after 4-0 win

Sundowns enter the second half of the season 14 points clear of second-placed Orlando Pirates in the league standings. It will take arguably the biggest collapse in South African football history to prevent Masandawana from winning a fifth consecutive league title this season. The Chilli Boys can also view their Nedbank Cup elimination as a blessing in disguise, as it will allow them to focus on avoiding relegation from the Premiership. With Hunt now sacked from the Eastern Cape club, Mokwena does believe that they have shown improvement under new tactician Kurt Lentjies.