Mamelodi Sundowns complete signing of Sifiso Ngobeni

"Mamelodi Sundowns are delighted to welcome left-back Sifiso Ngobeni from Bloemfontein Celtic. The Mamelodi-born defender returns to his hometown to represent The Brazilians following the signing of a 5-year deal," Sundowns club statement read.

Ngobeni went on to make 51 appearances for Siwelele over the two seasons that he spent with the team. The 24-year-old was also a member of the Bafana Bafana squad that recently won the Cosafa Cup.

Ngobeni is the second player to join Masandawana from Celtic this off-season as he reunites with Neo Maema who also joined from the Free-State based club.

Ngobeni will be expected to fill the void created by the departure of Tebogo Langerman from Sundowns.