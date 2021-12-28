Mamelodi Sundowns confirm permanent signing of Bradley Ralani from Cape Town City

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of Bradley Ralani on an 18-month deal from Cape Town City. The deal will see the veteran remain in the Masandawana camp until the end of the 2022/23 season. Ralani spent the majority of his career in Sweden having previously been on the books of Helsingborgs IF, IFK Hässleholm, Landskrona BoIS and Lyngby BK, establishing himself as a solid creator and scorer of goals.

“Mamelodi Sundowns are delighted to welcome attacker Bradley ‘Surprise’ Ralani from Cape Town City,” Sundowns said in a statement. “The Kimberley-born midfielder makes his way to Tshwane to represent the Brazilians following the signing of an 18-month deal, with a one-year option to extend. “Surprise has been a prominent player in his time in the Mother City, contributing goals and assists and becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer earlier this season. The attacker’s form for The Citizens this season has seen him make 16 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and two assists.

“When the team returns to training at Chloorkop, Ralani will be linking up with a familiar face when he reunites with former teammate Kermit Erasmus, who also signed from the Cape Town outfit” added the statement. Ralani is technically entering the latter phase of his career but he will play an important role off the pitch as well as on it for his new club. He is still an attacking player who has the potential to score goals on a regular basis. He could be a valuable squad rotation player for Downs while also easing the workload on key players such as Peter Shalulile and Themba Zwane. With a 14 point lead over second-place Orlando Pirates, Sundowns are destined for yet another league title barring a dramatic loss of form.