Mamelodi Sundowns dominate as PSL announce nominees for season awards

After a stellar season that could see them finish the league campaign unbeaten, Mamelodi Sundowns’ players are up for a number of awards. The PSL announced the nominees for this year’s season awards, and Teboho Mokoena and Ronwen Williams could walk away with the Footballer of the Season gong after impressing in all competitions.

However, they’ll have to beat out Stellenbosch FC hitman Iqraam Rayners, whose goals have helped the club fight for continental qualification. Last month, Rayners became only the second player in PSL history to score five goals in a single match when they beat Polokwane City 5-0 in the Cape Winelands. Rayners is also up for the Player’s Player of the Season against Williams, again, and Orlando Pirates’ Patrick Maswanganyi, who has become a fan favourite and an important player for Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana. Naturally, the DStv Premiership’s top three clubs’ mentors will battle it out for Coach of the Season. Judging by how things have gone, Jose Riveiro and Steve Barker should fight it out for second place to Sundowns’ Rulani Mokwena.

After an impressive breakthrough season that saw him go on trial in England’s Premier League, Pirates’ Relebohile Mofokeng will be hoping to walk away with the Young Player of the Season award. But he he will also be up against fellow teenager Shandre Campbell, and Ime Okon who have been equally impressive for SuperSport United. These are the rest of the nominees: PSL Footballer of the Season:

Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns) Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC) Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season: Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates) Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC)

Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns) DStv Premiership Coach of the Season: Steve Barker (Stellenbosch FC)

Rulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns) Jose Riveiro (Orlando Pirates) DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season:

Badra Sangare (Sekhukhune United) Sage Stephens (Stellenbosch FC) Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Defender of the Season: Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns) Deano Van Rooyen (Stellenbosch FC)

Tapelo Xoki (Orlando Pirates) DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season: Sanele Barns (Richards Bay)

Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates) Devin Titus (Stellenbosch FC) DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season:

Shandre Campbell (SuperSport United) Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates) Ime Okon (SuperSport United)

MTN8 Last Man Standing: Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates) Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates)

Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates) Carling Knockout Cup Player of the Tournament: Thabo Moloisane (Stellenbosch FC)

Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC) Devin Titus (Stellenbosch FC) Nedbank Cup Player of the tournament:

Tshegofatso Mabasa Orlando Pirates) Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates) Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Season: Shandre Campbell (SuperSport United) Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)

Devin Titus (Stellenbosch FC) DStv Diski Challenge Rewired Player of the Season: Jody Ah Shene (Cape Town City)

Ntando Nkosi (Mamelodi Sundowns) Langelihle Phili (Stellenbosch FC) Referee of the Season:

Sikhumbuzo Gasa Philangenkosi Khumalo Abongile Tom

Assistant Referee of the Season: Cledwin Baloyi Lalelani Mngadi