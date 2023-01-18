Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs need to find a solution on Saturday for the threat posed by Mamelodi Sundowns duo Neo Maema and Sipho Mbule, who made a big impression as substitutes in the team’s 1-0 win in the Tshwane derby at Loftus on Monday. Attacking midfielder Maema was the team’s hero after he scored the only goal of the match.

Story continues below Advertisement

He unleashed a rasping drive from just inside the penalty area after SuperSport United failed the clear their lines adequately. The parting shot gave the defence no chance as the ball flew into the roof of the net. Maema’s play has come on in leaps and bounds since he joined Sundowns from Bloemfontein Celtic.

He took some time to settle down, but in recent weeks has established himself as one of the best players in the team. On Monday, he marshalled the team’s attacks. He has loads of energy and proves highly effective, operating from a right-half position. He does not shirk his duties when the team needs a hand to quell counter-attacks, and has been effective at tracking back to help stifle attacks in the final quarter.

Story continues below Advertisement

Neo Maema hands Sundowns the lead in the #TshwaneDerby and coach Rhulani is loving it on the touchline 🤗 pic.twitter.com/RjZlsJ1Mwo — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 16, 2023 Midfielder Mbule – who operates on the opposite side of Maema – was a bundle of energy when he joined the fray in place of Chilean Marcelo Allende with 20 minutes of play remaining. He produced a workmanlike performance and managed a few excellent feeds to the front-runners, and his build-up work was outstanding. He has done enough to secure a starting berth in the run-on team to face Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has huge admiration for Mbule, and is mindful of the issues that plagued the player in the past. He is ready to nurse Mbule to his full potential. “Sipho needs all the love and support that he can receive,” said Mokwena. 🗣️ "We pack a punch when the opposition requires us to pack a punch."



Rhulani Mokwena shares his thoughts as his side win the #TshwaneDerby. pic.twitter.com/0ht4I6VrXQ — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 16, 2023 “It’s not only our responsibility towards Mamelodi Sundowns, but it’s also our responsibility to make sure that the best players in our country are playing professional football. In this way, they can help the national team.”

Apart from these two players, Chiefs have a host of other players to worry about too. Defenders Mothobi Mvala and Rushine de Reuck, as well as central midfielder Teboho Mokoena, have all struck a rich vein of form. Mvala and De Reuck offer tenacious defence and can read the game well. It allows them to make valuable interceptions and stifle threatening situations. Mokoena has established himself as a midfield general of note, and gives the team’s defensive midfield a hard edge. He is superb at breaking down opposition attacks in their early stages.