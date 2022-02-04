Mamelodi Sundowns ease to Nedbank Cup win over Richards Bay FC

Durban — Sundowns started the second half of the season on a good note by recording an easy 4-0 win over Richards Bay FC in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Friday night. Masandawana debutant Bradley Ralani gave Sundowns the lead in the 24th minute. The veteran produced a simple finish from close range after Malcolm Jacobs failed to successfully parry away a cross from Thabiso Kutumela.

The runaway Premiership league leaders doubled their advantage early in the second half as Rushine De Reuck took advantage of slack man marking from Richards Bay following a corner to head home. Pavol Safranko notched a third for Sundowns in the 70th minute to put the game beyond any reasonable doubt. Peter Shalulile got on the scoresheet in the 88th minute with a free-header.

Sundowns opted to hand a competitive start to new signing Ralani while their other big signing from the most recent transfer window Teboho Mokoena came on for the final half-hour. Sundowns showed rustiness in the early minutes of the game. They gave the ball easily with the home side carving out a few opportunities of their own. However, after their early minute lethargy, Sundowns started to stroll and made easy work out of their GladAfrica Championship opposition. The Natal Rich Boyz had their own opportunities early on but Sundowns looked to have found their stride after 15 minutes. Shalulile had his first real opportunity of the game in the 16th minute but just failed to get enough power on the ball.

Sundowns were dealt two minor scares after the half hour mark as Kutumela and defender Rushine De Reuck both had to walk off for treatment, however, both players were back on their feet shortly after having received treatment. Andile Jali, one of Masandawana’s best performers in the first half of the season came close to doubling the lead of his side on the stroke of half time but his effort was just wide of the upright. Sundowns eased through the second half, scoring two goals and Richards Bay were outclassed as they failed to threaten at all in the second stanza.

Sundowns will now turn their focus onto their upcoming league game against Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld on Monday night. Meanwhile, Richards Bay also continue to lead the GladAfrica Championship standings despite the defeat. The Kwa-Zulu Natal based side will be gunning for automatic promotion to the top-flight this season and will have to turn their focus onto their next league game against JDR Stars in two weeks time. @eshlinv