Mamelodi Sundowns face spicy test against Chilli Boys

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns must feel a bit lighter after their three-game winless streak ended midweek, but the defending champions will know that they are not a finished product. On Wednesday, striker Peter Shalulile returned to the starting line-up to rescue his team after they had registered three draws on the trot. The Namibian scored the equaliser and winner for the Brazilians who won 2-1 at Black Leopards. That victory ensured that the Brazilians opened a three-point gap at the top, ahead of SuperSport United and Swallows FC. But they’ll be hoping their recent win was indeed a change of fortunes when they host Chippa United tomorrow afternoon (3:30pm kick-off). The Chilli Boys are languishing in the bottom half of the standings and travel to the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville having blown hot and cold.

But a top-of-the-table clash between SuperSport and Swallows will draw attention first in Tshwane.

SuperSport will host the high-flying Birds in the nation’s capital this afternoon (5pm kick-off) hoping to close the three-point gap. Matsatsantsa will be high in confidence ahead of this blockbuster clash as they boast top goalscorer Bradley Grobler, who has scored 12 goals so far.

Swallows, on the other hand, will miss their key forward. Ruzaigh Gamildien received his fourth booking against Sundowns last weekend. The Swallows talisman, who has notched nine goals, has been the backbone of his team’s potent attack.

Meanwhile, Golden Arrows will be out to return to winning ways when they clash with Maritzburg United in the KwaZulu-Natal derby this afternoon (5pm kickoff). Arrows lost their first match this season, to Cape Town City last weekend.