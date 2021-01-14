SportSoccerPsl
Mamelodi Sundowns were handed a testing Nedbank Cup last 32 fixture against fellow DSTV Premiership club Stellenbosch FC at the draw which was held in Johannesburg. Photo: Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns face Stellenbosch FC in Nedbank Cup last 32

DURBAN - Mamelodi Sundowns were handed a testing Nedbank Cup last 32 fixture against fellow DSTV Premiership club Stellenbosch FC at the draw which was held in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Other notable fixtures will see Benni McCarthy's AmaZulu side face off against arch-rivals Golden Arrows in a KZN derby. Whilst Usuthu are not realistically expected to win the league this season, McCarthy can make a strong statement by taking the KZN club far in the domestic cup competition.

Cape Town City are also set to square off against Cup specialists Bloemfontein Celtic. Celtic will be looking to go one better this season and win a piece of silverware after finishing as runners-up in the Nedbank Cup last season before also losing to Orlando Pirates in the final of the MTN 8 earlier this season.

Kaizer Chiefs were handed a more favourable draw as they are set to play against National First Division side Richards Bay FC whilst Orlando Pirates have also been fitted against Uthongati FC.

Newly promoted Tshakhuma FC will square off against SuperSport United. DSTV Premiership side TS Galaxy will also be looking to get a bit of bragging rights as they will host TS Sporting in the Mpumalanga derby.

2020/21 Nedbank Cup Last 32 Draw

Bizana Pondo Chiefs v Cape Town All Stars

Cape Town City v Bloemfontein Celtic

JDR Stars v University of Pretoria

Tshakhuma FC v SuperSport United

Orlando Pirates v Uthongathi FC

Chippa United v Free State Stars

Jomo Cosmos v Black Leopards

Baroka FC v Cape Town Spurs

Golden Arrows v AmaZulu

Maritzburg United v Sekhukhune United

Polokwane City v Steenberg United

Pretoria Callies v Royal AM

Swallows FC v Cape Umoya United

Mamelodi Sundowns v Stellenbosch FC

Kaizer Chiefs v Richards Bay FC

TS Galaxy v TS Sporting

