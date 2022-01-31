Mamelodi Sundowns face tricky trip to Richard’s Bay in Nedbank Cup last 32

Durban - Several clubs in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) will start the second half of the season in the Nedbank Cup later this week. Round of 32 fixtures will start on Friday and run until Sunday. Friday will see favourites Mamelodi Sundowns play against Richards Bay. While Masandawana will be expected to convincingly beat their GladAfrica Championship counterparts, Richards Bay will take confidence from the fact that they eliminated Kaizer Chiefs from the competition last season.

Sundowns could hand starts to Bradley Ralani and Teboho Mokoena in the game as they look to fully integrate the new arrivals into their squad. Friday’s action also sees Stellenbosch host Baroka FC. Saturday will see Premiership relegation candidates Swallows FC come up against TS Sporting. Dube Birds coach Dylan Kerr and striker Ruzaigh Gamildien will be fired up after they led Warriors FC to the DSTV Compact Cup title after downing Coastal United FC at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg last weekend.

Eric Tinkler’s Cape Town City side also travel to Kwa-Zulu Natal to face Royal AM on Saturday while Golden Arrows play against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM). TTM won the tournament last season but are a virtually unrecognizable team compared to last term. They sold their top-flight status to Marumo Gallants with the players from their roster last season also being transferred to the Gallants franchise. Gallants also ended up replacing them in the CAF Confederation Cup this season. In what will be the highlight of Sunday and perhaps the Last 32 fixtures as a whole, Orlando Pirates host fellow Premiership high-fliers AmaZulu at the Orlando Stadium. Both sides can ill-afford to take chances in this game and so will be expected to field strong lineups. Pirates have not won the Nedbank Cup since 2014.