Mamelodi Sundowns fast track Abubeker Nassir's adaptation process

Johannesburg — Mamelodi Sundowns’ coaching department fast-tracked Abubeker Nassir adaptation process by ensuring that he started English lessons in his native Ethiopia. Nassir finally became a fully-fledged Brazilian after joining the rest of squad for pre-season training at the Royal Marang in Rustenburg last week.

The 22-year-old impressed the champions and agreed to terms during a trial last year in August, but had to be sent back to his club, Ethiopian Coffee, for the 2021/2022 season. Nassir had another impressive stint with Coffee, scoring 14 league goals, although that didn’t match his 29-goal tally in 23 games two seasons ago. The Ethiopian is set to boost the Sundowns’ attacking contingent which already has the likes of Peter Shalulile, Pavol Safranko, Erwin Saavedra, Kermit Erasmus and Gift Motupa.

With the Brazilians keeping taps in his progress last term, they saw it fit that they organised him an English tutor who’d help him to have a seamless integration and adaptation. “Nassir joined us today for his first training session. He’s a player that has already been with us before,” co-coach Rulani Mokwena said of Nassir. “He was also part of the mid-season break. He went back home and, in the process, assisted him with an English tutor.

“So, already we tried to have him speak English. And pleasantly, upon his return, a lot of the communication that he had with his teammates and us as coaches was in English. “So, we are very happy because that will help fast track the integration and adaptation process. We are looking forward to him settling and getting a better understanding of how we play.” Nassir is only the second new face that has been spotted at Chloorkop ahead of the new season, with the club having also signed Sipho Mbule from crosstown rivals SuperSport United.

The 24-year-old Mbule is one of the most skilful players in the local top-flight, however, his off the field antics have hampered his career in the past few months. So much so that he fell out of favour at SuperSport late last season, with chief executive Stan Matthews saying he’s been frozen out of the team. With his shenanigans also an aid to push a move elsewhere, given publicly reported interests from Sundowns and Pirates, the champions finally got the Bafana Bafana talisman to put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

But will he be able to thrive with the pressure that comes with playing for a demanding club such as Sundowns? “Hopefully we can try to channel his career back on track and try to make him a better footballer. But moreover, make him a better human being,” Mokwena said. “We’ve already been putting plans in place that we have for him within the tactical and technical context of how we see him being integrated into the team.”

The 12-time champions will begin their title defence on August 5 away to runners-up Cape Town City at the DHL Stadium. But before that the Yellow Nation might get a chance to see the pair, Nassir and Mbule, in action in the pre-season’s Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Legacy Cup later this month. @Mihlalibaleka