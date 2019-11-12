Mamelodi Sundowns focused on themselves not Kaizer Chiefs









Pitso Mosimane says his team are focusing on their own goals this season. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns are not fazed by the gap that Kaizer Chiefs have opened up at the summit of the Absa Premiership standings. The Brazilians are 10 points behind the resurgent Amakhosi after 10 league games. Chiefs have acquired 28 points after 11 games while Sundowns have amassed 18 points after 10 league outings. Pitso Mosimane has been involved in numerous title races in his career as the head coach at Sundowns. Speaking at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont, Durban, on Sunday after his team had succumbed to a 3-2 away defeat against Lamontville Golden Arrows, Mosimane made it clear that he is not worried about Chiefs.

“If you focus on other people you are losing the plot. You need to focus on yourself. We know how we win the league,” he said.

“We’ve won the league four times in the last six years. Twice we’ve been second, so this is not new to us. What we need to focus on is Sundowns.”

Sundowns still have 60 points to fight for in the league so the race is far from over.

“We are five points behind our programme. Our programme is how we win the league,” Mosimane explained.

“If anybody has more than five to us, good luck to them. It means they have done very well.

“You can be looking at your neighbours there and say your neighbours have a new car and you also want a new car.

"You got to focus on yourself. We are focusing on our process.

“You can talk about 10 points but we are five points behind our programme.

"Our target is 72 points. We are running our own race,” he added.

Chiefs haven’t won the league for the past four league while Sundowns are looking for a hat-trick of titles.

“Fifteen teams are our rivals. It is not only Kaizer Chiefs who are our rivals.

"Bidvest Wits are our rivals. Orlando Pirates are our rivals. There’s also SuperSport United and all the other teams,” Mosimane said.

“Chiefs is not our direct rivals. Yes, they have the edge. They have the lead. They are winning. You can question how they win but that’s your issue.

“You can stay there at the corner and try and justify it, but they are winning. They are taking their chances. They are doing very well but we have to stay calm.”

Mosimane is searching for his fifth league title which will make him the most successful coach in the Premier Soccer League era.

“I don’t want to focus on Kaizer Chiefs. In the past six years we have run the race with all the teams. We ran the first two (or) three with Kaizer Chiefs. They won it once and we won it twice. We have ran the race with Bidvest Wits. They won it and lost it to us again, and then we ran the race with Pirates for the past two years. We are running races every year.

“We are happy to run races. It is Ok, it is not new. We lose races sometimes and sometimes we win them. If we lose the race, it is Ok.” Mosimane said.





The Mercury

Like us on Facebook