Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows will battle it out for the MultiChoice Diski Shield title. Sundowns beat SuperSport United 1-0, and Arrows knocked out Orlando Pirates 2-0 in the semi-finals at KaNyamazane Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Sundowns became the first side to reach the Diski Shield final in successive seasons, having lost out to Kaizer Chiefs by 3-1 last term.

However, this time around they’ll meet Abafana Bes’thende, who won’t be walkovers, considering they’ll be looking for their second title in as many seasons, after winning the 2017/2018 Diski Challenge.

Coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi’s troops had to dig deep against Pirates, despite dominating the possession for the better part of the game.

In the 75th minute, Sabelo Nkomo recklessly brought down Nkosiyazi Maphumlo in the box, and the referee pointed to the spot.

Siboniso Conco stepped up and took his tally to seven goals in four matches.

Siphamandla Sabelo then blasted into the roof of the net after being teed up by Maphumulo.

Meanwhile, Sundowns should have hammered arch-rivals SuperSport with a bigger margin if they had made use of their numerous chances upfront.

The Brazilians got off to a flying start as Khomotjo Rachoene got on to the end of a loose ball from the edge of the box and unleashed a weak shot that slipped off the foot of goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa, who was off his line, before rolling into the back of the net.

From thereon, coach David Notoane’s troops hit the top gear as they went in search of a double.

However, they were unlucky to take a slender 1-0 lead to the break, as Thabang Sibanyoni’s missed a point-blank half-volley midway through the stanza.

Deep into stoppage time, Vuyo Mantjie should have doubled that tally, but he was denied by some brilliant goalkeeping from Mbanjwa, who managed to close the angle as the former’s shot came off his knee.

