Mamelodi Sundowns’ Haashim Domingo bracing himself for a titanic midfield battle in the Tshwane derby

Cape Town - Haashim Domingo is bracing himself for another titanic midfield battle in the Tshwane derby against SuperSport United on Wednesday. The Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker had his work cut out last weekend in the goalless draw with Cape Town City after the hosts flooded the middle of the park and executed their high press to good effect, leaving the likes of Domingo and the rest of the Sundowns midfielders precious little time on the ball.

Domingo, though, was up to the task as he still managed to create the few opportunities Sundowns had on the day, with a direct free kick forcing City goalkeeper Hugo Marques to scramble to his right on the stroke of halftime before another bristling shot after the break that went just wide. ALSO READ: Supersport United ready to fight for the points in Tshwane derby, says Ronwen Williams It was these moments of individual brilliance that earned the diminutive midfielder the Player of the Match award, but he knows this means nothing heading into a derby which expected to be even more physically demanding.

"I expect that it's going to be a direct performance from them in terms of long balls and playing on the second ball. So I think we need to stay very tight, pick up the second ball and establishg play from there," Domingo said. "Their midfield will be key, with (Teboho) Mokoena, (Sipho) Mbule - the creative players. And also (Thamsanqa) Gabuza and (Bradley) Grobler upfront. That aerial presence will be key for them." Domingo might have his load lightened a fair bit with SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo considering resting Mokoena due to his recent exertions with Bafana Bafana in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

ALSO READ: Sundowns was there for the taking, rookie Taahir Goedeman impressive for Cape Town City Either way, Domingo is focusing solely on finding greater consistency in his performances as he settles into the star-studded Sundowns lineup. The former SA U-20 prodigy, who graduated from the famed former Ajax CT Youth Academy and spend his formative years playing in Portugal, has long been one of the most talented and technically gifted players in South Africa, but now just wants to focus on putting in solid performances on a regular basis to help maintain Sundowns' lofty position on the league table. "I hope to continue in terms of where I left off in regards to fitness. I can build on that and the confidence of going into the next one. Definitely going to take that into the next game," he said.