Mamelodi Sundowns hammer SuperSport United to win historic fourth straight league title

DURBAN — Mamelodi Sundowns secured a fourth straight DStv Premiership league title in style as goals from Lebohang Maboe, Aubrey Modiba and Themba Zwane earned them a 3-1 win over SuperSport United at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night.

Maboe opened the scoring from close range in the 32nd minute and the floodgates opened thereafter as Modiba doubled the lead in the 40th minute after receiving a ball from the right which he put beyond the reach of Matsatsantsa keeper Ronwen Williams.

Themba Zwane who has been a key player for Downs over the years fittingly put the game out of the reach of SuperSport in the 44th minute as he was found by Modiba at the near post before slotting the ball behind Williams.

SuperSport were virtually out of the game as early as the seventh minute as Victor Gomes rightfully handed Guily Manziba a red-card after the midfielder mistimed a challenge on Sphelele Mkhulise.

Sundowns appeared to be a bit lethargic in the second half as they could have easily added even more goals to their tally but spurned sitters.

Downs were given a penalty in the 53rd minute as Keenan Phillips handled the ball in the area before Zwane struck the resulting spot-kick poorly and straight to Williams.

From then on, Sundowns continued to press and probe, though their end product lacked, probably influenced by the fact that they knew that they had done enough to win the game and the league which is their fourth successive triumph on the trot.

Teboho Mokoena eased SuperSport's frustrations in the 85th minute as he struck a stunner from long-range to deny Sundowns goalie Dennis Onyango a clean-sheet.

Masandawana centre-back Brian Onyango went in goal for Sundowns in the final minute of the game following an injury to Sundowns first-choice shot-stopper.

@eshlinv

IOL Sport