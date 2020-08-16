Mamelodi Sundowns in for bumpy finish to league season

JOHANNESBURG - Buckle up, folks, it’s going to be a bumpy road to the finish line. This pretty much was evident after Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns did little in their strides to close the gap at the top - after their draw with Highlands Park on Friday.

After the final whistle went off at Dobsonville Stadium with the Brazilians tied on 1-1 with the Lions of the North, Pitso Mosimane’s charges climbed to 46 points, three behind top of the table occupants Kaizer Chiefs.

This was rather an uncharacteristic return for the Brazilians who’ve now failed to secure a league win since the resumption of the domestic season - having played a goalless draw with Orlando Pirates in the first league game and defeated Bidvest Wits 3-2 in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

Having been the most active team under the new normal, many would have bet on the Brazilians to hit the top gear against the Lions of the North, who were playing their first game since the restart, but such was Highlands’ sharp conditioning that they were by far a better team for the duration of the 90 minutes.

Highlands’ top goal scorer Peter Shalulile opened the scoring with a close-range scorcher that came off the underside of the crossbar to take his tally to 13 league goals this season, while a man-of-the match performance from Siphelele Mkhulise, who scored Sundowns’ equaliser late in the first half, ensured the Brazilians salvaged a point.