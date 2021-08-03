Mamelodi Sundowns in Siya Kolisi's stable at Roc Nation Sports

CAPE TOWN - Premier Soccer League club Mamelodi Sundowns FC has joined one of the world’s leading entertainment and sports agencies, Roc Nation Sports. The partnership will see Sundowns and Roc Nation Sports become a vehicle to drive change through impactful initiatives and alignments, with the greater purpose of uplifting communities and lives.

Roc Nation Sports, the Jay-Z-owned company, have already signed up Springboks Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe and the retired Beast Mtawarira as well as Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi. ALSO READ: Sharks’ partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation ’a bold approach’ Roc Nation, in a statement, said: "Masandawana, The Brazilians or Ka bo Yellow as they’re named, are an ambitious, inspiring, dynamic and entertaining family-rooted club that aspires to be the biggest African football club in the world.

"They are the 2021 domestic League Champions; holding 11 League titles, 18 Domestic Cup Titles and the continental recognition of winning the 2016 CAF Championship and the 2017 CAF Super Cup Championship." ALSO READ: Cheslin Kolbe joins Siya Kolisi at Roc Nation Sports Tlhopie Motsepe, Chairman of Mamelodi Sundowns FC said: “Mamelodi Sundowns is proud to partner with a brand as renowned as Roc Nation Sports.

"This partnership, with one of the leading sports agencies in the world, will contribute to the Club’s vision of becoming one of the best football clubs in Africa. "We are excited to share this relationship with our most important partner, the Mamelodi Sundowns supporters, who join us on this journey as we reach new heights in innovation, entertainment, and success. ALSO READ: Proteas captain Temba Bavuma joins Siya Kolisi at Roc Nation

"Our motto “The Sky is The Limit” reminds us that no dream is too big; and by working together with like-minded organizations, we can go further and inspire those around us.” Michael Yormark, President of Roc Nation Sports International said: "Roc Nation Sports is honoured and humbled to partner with one of the most iconic and successful football teams on the African continent. "The club is led by excellence; their core values are consistent with those of Roc Nation, making this a partnership based on authenticity.