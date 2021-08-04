Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs to lock horns in plumb MTN8 quarter-final clash

CAPE TOWN - The Mamelodi Sundowns versus Kaizer Chiefs will be the plumb fixture in the MTN8 quarterfinal round, which will be played on the weekend of 14 and 15 August. The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Wednesday morning confirmed the dates, venues and kick-off times for the four MTN8 fixtures.

In the pipe-opener, Lamontville Golden Arrows and SuperSport United will face off at the Princess Magogo Stadium, KwaMashu, in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, 14 August. Later on Saturday, 14 August, the action moves to the Orlando Stadium, the 'Mecca of South African football'. There hosts Orlando Pirates will play Swallows FC at 6pm. Sunday, 15 August, Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville, will be the stage for the showdown for arch-rivals Sundowns and Chiefs, at 3pm.