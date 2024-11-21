Mamelodi Sundowns’ Manqoba Mngqithi threatens to substitute players who show-boat

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi strongly disapproves of players who indulge in show-boating during matches when they are in the lead. Over the years, South African football has been home to many skilful players known for their flair and creativity on the ball, including players such as Mark Mayambela, Emmanuel “Scara” Ngobese, and Masibusane Zongo.

More recently, Orlando Pirates duo Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi entertained a packed Cape Town Stadium with their trickery during Bafana Bafana's 3-0 win over South Sudan. Speaking to the media ahead of Sundowns' Carling Knockout final clash against Magesi FC on Saturday, Mngqithi said that he's not a fan of show-boating and would immediately substitute any player who attempts it. “It requires a very big paradigm shift, because in our society, we have accepted that after we have taken a lead, probably it’s an opportunity for show-boating and doing all these tricks, and it’s acceptable in the society,” Mngqithi said.

The Sundowns coach added he wants his side to put up a professional performance and not turn the opponents into a laughing stock. “Everybody thinks you have done enough when you have won the match, and you have also had some nice tricks and made fools of the opponents,” he said. “But personally, I regard opponents as opponents and not as enemies. And as opponents I always believe you want to beat your opponent, so that next time he knows who are you – not as an enemy, but as an opponent.

“No, I don’t want to make a laughing stock of you. You will see most of my players, they hardly do all these tricks after we’ve taken a lead, because I can substitute you immediately. “Because for me, what excites me is to see the ball touching the net. I like that, and I’ve always been like that from time in memorial.”