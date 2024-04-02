Mamelodi Sundowns march to PSL glory set to continue against Richards Bay

By Mthobisi Nozulela Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to consolidate their position at the top of the DStv Premiership, when they take on a struggling Richards Bay side who will no doubt be looking to pull off an upset on Tuesday evening.

The Natal Rich boys are currently 15th in the league table and will be looking to collect the maximum of three points to pull them out of the relegation zone.The KZN side has collected a total of 14 points in 21 matches this season, while the Brazilians have collected an impressive 46 points. Despite the already impressive season, Sundowns will also be looking to claim victory to fast-track their quest for a 13th league title. Defender Mosa Lebusa said he expects a tough outing against Richards Bay.

‘Wrap up the league’ “I think being in their league position, they will want to gather as many points as they can to get out of the relegation zone. We are also trying to wrap up the league, so it’s going to be an interesting match. We are trying to play well in every game and finish the league on a high, so I’m expecting a very tough game tomorrow,” Lebusa said.

“I think this season, most teams that we play have resorted to waiting on our mistakes and hitting us on the counter, so I’m anticipating them to do exactly that but you never know. Anything can happen and they can high-press us, but I think they also know the danger of high-pressing us. I think they are going to wait for us to make mistakes and try to capitalise on that,” Lebusa Meanwhile, AmaZulu take on Polokwane City and will be looking for nothing short of victory to move out of 12th position. While Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Stellenbosch FC, the Soweto giants were held 0-0 when they took on fellow Cape City last Tuesday.