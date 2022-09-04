Mamelodi Sundowns may soon have to rethink their three-way coaching arrangement

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns remain the overwhelming favourites to win the Premiership title again this season, despite their mixed start to the season. The Brazilians have not made an ideal start to the campaign, but the fact remains that the size and quality of their squad is second to none in the league.

Truth be told, Sundowns are to South African football what Manchester City are to the English Premier League. City are the best team in the English top-flight, but are not top of the log due to Arsenal having made a flying start to the new season. However, while the Arsenal have done well so far, the overwhelming consensus is that they ultimately do not have enough depth and quality in their squad to sustain their current level of form in the long-run. A season is a marathon and not a sprint, and City are more equipped than any other side in the Premier League when the time comes for players to be rested or when they get injured. The same applies to Sundowns with regards to the Premiership.

While this may be the case, it must also be added that the best team on paper does not always win trophies. This season so far promises to be the toughest test that Sundowns have faced. Sundowns have looked like a well-oiled machine in the last several year,s but this season, they are being made to look like mere mortals. After six games, Sundowns are fourth in the league and have already lost two games. Sundowns’ unusual coaching arrangement also promises to face its toughest test yet this season. Since Pitso Mosimane left the club in 2020 to take charge of Al Ahly, the club have relied on the coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rhulani Mokwena.

It has so far been smooth sailing and the trio have eased to two league titles in part because the other team’s in the top flight have not been up to standard. With the gap seemingly been reduced this season, time will tell whether Sundowns will be able to persist with their unusual three-way coaching arrangement or whether they will have to switch back to the more traditional set-up of having one coach. One thing is certain, unless Sundowns are able to capture their marvellous form of seasons past, there are bound to be disagreements among the coaches. If disagreements happen, club management must take action to resolve it quickly or it could eventually affect team morale and form. @eshlinv

