Monday, May 29, 2023

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena crowned PSL Footballer of the Season

Teboho Mokoena runs with the ball at his feet.

Teboho Mokoena was named Player of the Season at the PSL Awards. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena was crowned PSL Footballer of the Season at the virtual 2022/23 PSL Awards ceremony on Sunday evening.

Mokoena, the Sundowns central midfield kingpin, also bagged the DStv Premiership 'Midfielder of the Season' and was one of two players to bag two awards on the evening.

Orlando Pirates striker Monnapule Saleng walked away with the DStv Premiership Players’ Player of the Season and MTN8 Last Man Standing awards.

The DStv Premiership Coach of the Season award went to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Mamelodi Sundowns striker, Cassius Mailula, scooped the DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season award while Khuliso Mudau and Ronwen Williams won the DStv Premiership Defender and DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season awards respectively.

Cape Town City youngster, Luphumlo Sifumba, grabbed the DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season award.

Olwethu Makhanya and Iqraam Rayners (both Stellenbosch FC) took home the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament and Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament awards respectively.

The full list of award winners are:

PSL Footballer of the Season: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season: Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)

DStv Premiership Coach of the Season: Rhulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Defender of the Season: Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season: Cassius Mailula (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Top Goal scorer: Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City) Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns

DStv Premiership Goal of the Season: Yusuf Maart (Kaizer Chiefs)

Motsepe Foundation Championship Top Goal scorer: Ashley Cupido (Cape Town Spurs)

MTN8 Last Man Standing: Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Season: Olwethu Makhanya (Stellenbosch FC)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC)

DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season: Luphumlo Sifumba (Cape Town City)

DStv Diski Challenge Top Goal scorer: Mervin Boji (Stellenbosch FC)

PSL Chairman's Award: Peter 'Squire' Mancer and Alex 'Goldfinger' Shakoane

@Herman_Gibbs

