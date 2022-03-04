Mamelodi Sundowns not worried about wrapping up the title earlier, says co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns are not concerned about wrapping up the title earlier. So much so that they are hellbent on improving week in and week out, given the targets and the milestones that they’ve set for themselves for the rest of the season. On Wednesday night, Sundowns surpassed the 50-point mark in the league, as they extended their lead at the top of the standings to 18. But on paper, they are not home and dry just yet as there are teams that still have games in hand.

Kaizer Chiefs, realistically, is one of the sides that could pose a threat to their title aspirations as they have four games in hand, although two of those are still under arbitration after they forfeited them due to the outbreak of Covid-19 at the club. But the Brazilians are not bothered by which team is in their rearview mirror as they are focused on themselves looking to achieve the point tally that they’ve set for in the cycles - be it in the league or the CAF Champions League group stage. In four days, they came out with full points at either end. They claimed a huge win over Africa giants Al Ahly in Group A out in Cairo on Saturday night before they thrashed strugglers TS Galaxy 3-0 in the league away in Mbombela on Wednesday.

“Our focus is never really on the championship that much. We have got our processes that we always focus on because that's when we gauge ourselves whether we’ve done well or not," the Brazilians' co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi said. “So, whether the championship is gone or not, it’s not something that we focus on. We’ve got our own little milestones that we want to achieve. Be it the championship is won earlier or what, we’ll focus on making sure we better our best.” Just like it has been the case before, Sundowns’ depth has worked for them this season. And one of the players that continues to engrave his name in the hearts of the club’s faithful is Khuliso Mudau who scored a cracker against Galaxy.

So with Bafana Bafana set to play a friendly against World champions France later this month, there are members of the football fraternity who feel that coach Hugo Broos can’t afford to leave Mudau out of the final squad ahead of that game. “I think Mudau has done very well from the start of the term until now. I agree with you (he’s raised his hand up). He’s been one of our standout players. That’s why he’s even made life difficult for Thapelo Morena as well,” Mngqithi explained. Sundowns will be eager to continue with the winning momentum on Saturday when they visit Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium. This game will be a six-pointer as the hosts are desperate to get away from the relegation zone.

“It’s another tough match that we must plan for. These wounded teams can be dangerous. They haven’t been at their best so we wouldn't want them to come back against us. But we believe our players understand the task,” Mngqithi said. @Mihlalibaleka IOL Sport