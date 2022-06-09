Mamelodi Sundowns part ways with George Maluleka

Durban — DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have parted ways with George Maluleka. The 33-year-old’s release from Masandawana comes as no surprise after he played just five games in all competitions last season.

Maluleka joined Sundowns from Kaizer Chiefs two years ago and the club eventually opted against extending his stay at the club by a further year. While Maluleka did technically win four trophies during his stay with Downs, he ultimately failed to live up to expectations as he was unable to replicate the performances that he produced during his six year stay with Kaizer Chiefs. Maluleka’s agent Shane Roberts has since said that the parting of ways came as a surprise but added that the player looks forward to the next chapter of his career.

“The club did not take up the option in his contract which came as quite a surprise, unfortunately. However, this happens in football. We have to move on. We are very grateful to Sundowns for George being part of such a magnificent team and for the trophies he won with the club,” said Roberts as per Goal.com. Roberts also added that Maluleka is not short of offers to continue his career elsewhere. “We are dealing with three offers at the moment. I won’t reveal the names of the clubs but there are three offers on the table,” he said.

Maluleka is a seasoned professional having started his professional career in 2007 with the University of Pretoria. He has also gone on to play for SuperSport United and the now defunct Ajax Cape Town in addition to Chiefs and Sundowns. @eshlinv IOL Sport