Mamelodi Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile strikes gold at PSL Awards

DURBAN – Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Peter Shalulile dominated the PSL Awards which were announced on Sunday.

The 27-year-old who scored 15 goals in the past season ended up winning the PSL Footballer of the Season award and the DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season award.

The Namibian was virtually a tank for Masandawana this season as his endless energy supplies were the pillar of strength behind the club’s successful title defence.

Shalulile was not the only Sundowns player to pick up an award. He was joined by Dennis Onyango who picked up the Goalkeeper of the Season award for the second time in his career and first since 2016.

Evergreen midfielder Themba Zwane took home the midfielder of the season award as he had yet another impressive campaign as Masandawana’s engine while youngster Siyanda Nyanga, also of Downs took the DStv Diski Challenge Rewired Player of the Tournament award.

After successfully leading AmaZulu to a second-place finish, its highest in the PSL era, Usuthu coach Benni McCarthy ended up taking home the Coach of the Season award.

Working with limited resources in comparison to the so-called “big three” in South African football, McCarthy transformed Usuthu from being perennial relegation battlers into a top side in local football. They could be set to contest the CAF Champions League next season and may be looking to go one better and win their first Premiership title next season.

Despite his age, Evidence Makgopa of Baroka FC proved that he is good enough to compete against the best players in the PSL, as he walked away with the DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season award.

There were two SuperSport United players among the award winners. Teboho Mokoena earned the goal of the season award for a long-range effort against Stellenbosch FC and Bradley Grobler’s 16 goals earned him the Lesley Manyathela Golden boot award.

Njabulo Ngcobo took home the defender of the season award for marshalling a stubborn Dube birds backline.

Orlando Pirates Deon Hotto took home the MTN 8 Last Man Standing Award and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila’s inspirational goalkeeper Washington Arubi notched the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament award after sensationally helping his side to win South Africa’s Premier Cup competition.

Khanyisa Mayo is certainly one to watch out for in future as he took home the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player award after playing a starring role in Richards Bay’s impressive run in the tournament.

PSL Award winners

PSL Footballer of the season - Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Player's Player of the Season - Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership coach of the season - Benni McCarthy (AmaZulu)

DStv Premiership Young Player of the season - Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)

DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the season - Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Defender of the season - Njabulo Ngcobo (Moroka Swallows)

DStv Premiership Midfielder of the season - Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Goal of the Season - Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United)

DStv Premiership Top Scorer - Bradley Grobler (16 Goals)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player - Khanyisa Mayo (Richards Bay)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament - Washington Arubi (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila)

DStv Diski Challenge Rewired Player of the Tournament - Siyanda Nyanga (Mamelodi Sundowns)

