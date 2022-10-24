Mamelodi Sundowns play musical chairs with coaches after Orlando Pirates MTN8 defeat

Durban — Following their embarrassing exit of the MTN8 at the semi-final stage at the hands of Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns have made some shock readjustments to their technical team. The Chloorkop-based side have made a jittery start to their campaign, producing inconsistent performances and their recent failure to defend their MTN8 crown has led to the management feeling a need to make changes going forward.

"Rulani Mokwena will take over the responsibility of Head Coach at Mamelodi Sundowns, Steve Komphela will be promoted to become First Team Coach and Manqoba Mngqithi will be the Senior Coach, which is the position previously occupied by Steve Komphela," the club's statement read. "These changes were necessitated by the poor performances and unconvincing victories that the club has experienced for quite some time. "Mamelodi Sundowns has a clear objective of becoming one of the most successful football clubs in Africa and its recent average and lacklustre performances are contrary to this objective."

The Brazilians over the years have asserted their dominance in fine style under previous coach Pitso Mosimane and also under the mentorship of the "three wise men". The trio, in their respective capacities last season, led the club to a domestic treble, winning the league, Nedbank Cup and MTN8. However the team's performances this season has seen them lose their aura of invincibility, especially when they suffered a shock defeat to TS Galaxy early in the season.

The Brazilians will look to find solutions to their troubles when they travel to Maritzburg United on Tuesday evening. @ScribeSmiso IOL Sport