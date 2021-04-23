Mamelodi Sundowns refuse to underestimate misfiring Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Loftus clash

DURBAN – Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena is refusing to take Kaizer Chiefs lightly ahead of his side’s clash against the Glamour Boys at Loftus Versveld on Sunday.

Sundowns who played out to a 0-0 draw against high-flyers AmaZulu on Wednesday will head into the clash as firm favourites, considering Chiefs poor form in the league this season. Gavin Hunt’s troops have won just one out of their last five league games and head into their game against Downs on the back of a 2-1 home defeat to Cape Town City.

“Chiefs are still a very big club and deserve a lot of respect. The fixture between Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs is always one that is highly anticipated and brings a lot of attention because of the magnitude of both clubs,” said Mokwena.

“The reality is that because of that, you have to be sober-minded when we do analysis and not derive anything from their result against Cape Town City.

“They still have very good players, players with huge pedigree. They have players with experience such as Khama (Billiat) Samir (Nurkovic), Lebogang (Manyama). They also have youngsters such as Kearyn Baccus and Njabulo Blom.”

Sundowns head into the clash in pole position on the standings and with a six-point advantage over second-place Golden Arrows, albeit having played two games less. They also remain unbeaten to date and have picked up 13 wins so far in the league this season, drawing eight games.

“They have a strong defence with Siyabonga (Ngezana), Eric Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso and Reeve Frosler as a full back on the left side. You have to be careful because a lot of his deliveries in the final third are with his right foot. It should be very interesting,” said Mokwena.

Mokwena confirmed that his side have no major injury concerns to contend with ahead of the clash.

“We almost have everybody fit and raring to go in the Chiefs match. We are happy that we have everyone available at this moment and the keyword is rotation. We have to rotate, not just from a physical perspective but because the last few days for us have been extremely taxing,” said Mokwena.

