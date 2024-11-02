Mamelodi Sundowns revive ‘shoe, shine, and piano’ with Carling Knockout rout of Kaizer Chiefs

For Sundowns, the game was a beautiful display of the “shoe, shine and piano” style the club became famous for in the 80s and 90s under the tutelage of the late Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala. Sundowns bag two quick goals to sit pretty at FNB Stadium ⚽⚽



Sundowns bag two quick goals to sit pretty at FNB Stadium

From the word go, Sundowns were on top, and it didn’t take long for them to eventually find themselves in front. A mistake by Samkelo Zwane in the 12th minute proved costly as Lucas Ribeiro picked up the loose ball and advanced into the box, and was brought down by Njabulo Blom. The referee pointed to the spot, much to the ire of Chiefs fans, and Iqraam Rayners made no mistake and put Sundowns 1-0 ahead from the resulting penalty.

And minutes later Rayners was at it again and made it 2-0 when he picked up a loose ball on the edge of the 18-yard area after a half-hearted clearance by Chiefs captain Miguel Ignacio and drilled it into the bottom of Faicre Ntwari’s net. The game could have been over as a contest on the half-hour mark when Rayners linked up beautifully with Peter Shalulile. The Namibian hitman’s shot at goal, though, was brilliantly kept out by Ntwari. But Shalulile made no mistake in the 40th minute when he guided Aubrey Modiba’s cross from the left wing into Ntwari’s goal to make it 3-0.

And 10 minutes into the second half, things went from bad to worse for the hosts when captain on the night Ignacio was shown a second yellow card and given his marching orders for a foul on Shalulile. It goes from bad to worse for Kaizer Chiefs 😖



It goes from bad to worse for Kaizer Chiefs

Not long after the red card, Chiefs’ defence was all over the place, and Khuliso Mudau was able to pick up a through pass from Ribeiro and guided the ball into the net for 4-0. And that’s how it was when the referee blew his whistle to end the game. Sundowns were through to the semi-finals of the Carling Knockout Cup, and Chiefs were out. Richards Bay reach semi-finals again In the day’s earlier game at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban, Richards Bay held their nerve to beat Cape Town City 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out after the game had ended goalless after 120 minutes.

The result meant that the Natal Rich Boyz reached the semi-finals of the Carling Knockout Cup for the second year running. In regulation and extra time, there was little to seperate the two teams as they looked for an opening. The team from KwaZulu-Natal created slightly more goalscoring opportunities, while the Capetonians had the lion’s share of the ball possession. But, they couldn’t find the back of the net and the game had to be decided by the lottery of the penalty shootout.

Richards Bay just love the #CarlingKnockout ⚽🌊



The Natal Rich Boyz are through to the semi-final stage for a second consecutive season ⏭️#CarlingKnockout | #SSDiski pic.twitter.com/as59I5wjrz — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 2, 2024 Both teams scored with their first two kicks, but Richards Bay went ahead after Cape Town City skipper Thami Mkhize had his saved by Ian Otieno.