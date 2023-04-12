Durban - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has set the record straight regarding comments he made about Cassius Mailula’s maiden call-up to Bafana Bafana. The 36-year-old coach was reported to have suggested that Mailula may have not been ready for Bafana as he racked up a total of just 32 minutes in the two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia last month.

The 21-year-old Limpopo-born forward remains eligible to represent the South African Under-23s. Mokwena, having sensed confusion towards his comments, sought to clarify his feelings. He revealed that his preference would’ve been for the young striker to play for Amaglug-glug in their bid to qualify for the Paris Olympic rather than Bafana because it would’ve seen him get valuable time on the pitch for his development.

“Maybe I was misinterpreted because a lot of people thought I was saying Cassius is not ready for Bafana," said Mokwena. "But how can Cassius be ready to play for Sundowns against Al Ahly, who makes that decision? And then I contradict myself and say he's not ready (for Bafana). "I've said this very clearly, offensive players get better by being on the pitch. I would have loved to see Cassius on the pitch for 90 minutes against Congo, even away, than to have him come on for 15-20 minutes for Bafana.

"Intensity, pressure to help the nation qualify – these are games of consequence, and I would have loved him to get those 90 minutes and carry the national team, and be under pressure." Mailula has undoubtedly been the breakout star of the season and racked up a lot of popularity along with his host of goals and assists. The Sundowns Academy graduate is not only a front runner for the coveted Young Player of The Year award but is also in the conversation for potential Footballer of the Year crowning, an amazing feat considering his age.