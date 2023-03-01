Mamelodi Sundowns’ Rhulani Mokwena wary of dangerous new-look Gallants ahead of Nedbank Cup clash

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena is feeling cautious as his side prepares to take on a new-look Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup. Both sides are fresh off CAF expeditions where they received contrasting results and now turn their heads to the domestic cup competition, set to take place at the Toyota Stadium on Thursday at 6pm.

The Brazilians will face Bahlabane Ba Ntwa for the third season in a row in this particular competition having beaten them in the last two meetings. Mokwena has shrugged off any assumptions of a possible walk in the park for his side considering the two teams’ previous encounter and the gap in quality between the two camps.

The 36-year-old has identified the involvement of different personnel in the technical team and various key players that could create a potential upset. “We have to change mode now and we go to the cup game against a very good side, a side that (have) got very good players and of course, now (a) change of coaches with Dylan (Kerr) involved,” Mokwena told the media.

“(Kerr is) Someone I have a lot of respect for, a team that is also growing in confidence and quality, particularly with the stimulation with the Confederation Cup and then of course the experienced players. “The likes of Letsie Koapeng, Lehlohonolo Nonyane, Lucky Mohomi, Celimpilo Ngema ... and these are very good players with a lot of good quality. It should be a good cup game and we are looking forward to the match.” The Brazilians will be expected to make numerous changes to the team that earned a draw at Al Ahly.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana says Arthur Zwane’s encouragement has helped him flourish “We always have confidence in our team and confidence in our players going into every competition trying to win,” he said.

ALSO READ: Egyptians try to rough up Rhulani Mokwena, but he refused to be pushed over the edge “So, our feeling is wanting to win not just the Nedbank Cup but every competition and we are in the three that are still available for us this season, and we will do what we can to win them. “But we also look at the season where we are very proud of what we have done. We are proud of the evolution and the growth of the team and very proud of where we are and if you look at the growth and development of most of our players, (such as) Ronwen Williams, there is incredible improvement and development.”