Mamelodi Sundowns’ Rivaldo Coetzee sidelined for a month after knee injury, says Manqoba Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has confirmed that star midfielder Rivaldo Coetzee is set to miss up to a month of action due to injury. The 28-year-old hurt his knee after coming on as a second half substitute during Sundowns’ Betway Premiership 3-0 win over Cape Town City.

What would frustrate Mngqithi more is the fact that he had intended to give the injury prone defender some time off during the encounter. “Riva’s one is a serious injury probably four weeks out if not more, ACL,” Mngqithi said when speaking to journalists on Thursday. “He has to go for the operation I think this coming week but it’s a bad one. I hope he will come back when we need him the most in the later stages of the season.”

Coetzee, who made his international debut at the age of 17 ten years ago, has a difficult history with injury throughout the years. When he was still on the books of Ajax Cape Town in 2017, he was on the verge of completing a move to Scottish giants Celtic when a foot injury scuppered the deal at the last minute. He then completed a move to Mamelodi Sundowns. However, his time with the kings of South African football has not been a happy one as he’s had miss a lot games due to various injuries. When he has been available, he has often shown his class, whether playing in defence or as a holding midfielder.