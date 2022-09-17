Mamelodi Sundowns' Rulani Mokwena embraces AmaZulu test as Richards Bay await TS Galaxy

Durban - Defending DStv premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns will battle AmaZulu in Sunday's headline fixture when the two sides meet at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium at 3pm. The Brazilians, still bouyed by two consecutive victories over Chippa United and Golden Arrows will be looking to continue their rich vein in form by putting dampening the prospect Usuthu's potential league title bid.

Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena admitted that his camp were well aware of the type of danger Brandon Truter's men will pose but relished the opportunity to go head to head with a difficult opponent. "AmaZulu are a very good team with very good players. As you can see from the work that went on in the transfer window. They are a very good technical team," he said to members of the media. "They are a very good side and it’s going to be a difficult game for us but we are happy, the more difficult for us the better. They are the team that are averaging the highest number of shots from outside of the box and they are very aggressive in transition."

AmaZulu on the other hand are currently enduring a rough patch. Their two losses in the three league matches means they're heading for a clash against the champions in the worst form possible. The Kwazulu-Natal based side however have done relatively good business in the transfer window, landing numerous experienced heads, players who have been in situation like this and would arguably know what's required to turn their fortunes around. Individuals like George Maluleka, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Gabadinho Mhango are expected to play starring roles in the near future for the club and an away trip to Sundowns might be the right time to launch a revival.

In the day's other fixture, DStv Premiership rookies Richards Bay FC are riding a wave of confidence ahead of the visit of TS Galaxy. A trend of passionate performances matched with results have landed them in third place after seven matches played. The Natal Rich Boyz Head coach Pitso Dladla has been trying his hardest to reaffirm that his side are paying no attention to their current league position, a statement difficult to believe considering they would have headed into their maiden season looking to avoid the relegation drop. Their next opponents Galaxy seem to be coming off their stride after making an impressive start into the 2022/2023 campaign.

Although they currently hold seventh place on the log, The Rockets have scored just three goals in their seven matches so far, a terribly worrying stat for a side that can beat any team in the league on a good day. Sead Ramovic's men will look to veterans Sibusiso Vilakazi, Bernard Parker and Lindokuhle Mbatha to provide a spark upfront as they come up against a Richards Bay side that's conceded just three goals this season (joint lowest in the league). The two sides will battle it out at the King Zwelithini Stadium in a 5:30 kick off.

