Mamelodi Sundowns seek to protect unstoppable start

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi and Mamelodi Sundowns are where they want to be. And it seems no detractors nor ‘silly players’ can stop them in their tracks. Sundowns have had a fine start in their pursuit of an unprecedented eighth title in a row, winning all three games in the Betway Premiership so far. Mamelodi Sundowns’ coach Manqoba Mngqithi hoping to establish his mark as the team’s leader, guiding the side to their fourth win in a row since the start of the league season. They host Royal AM on Tuesday night. Photo: Supplied They’ve been so good that they’ve scored a whopping eight goals and conceded just two. Hence, they moved to their usual spot of comfort – top of the log standings. The team’s strong start must have been satisfying for Mngqithi, whose appointment as Rulani Mokwena’s successor was met with mixed emotions.

Some Sundowns fans were publicly against Mngqithi’s ascension, albeit him being at the club for more than a decade, as they felt he hasn’t earned his stripes yet. Reports also circulated that Teboho Mokoena was frozen out of the team after not adhering to the new technical team changes, allegedly due to not being over Mokwena’s exit. But that’s now water under the bridge, with Mokwena having made a cameo in the 5-0 hammering of Golden Arrows in the Carling Knockout Cup last 16 on Saturday.

Sha-sha 😤🔥



Masandawana seal the deal at Lucas Moripe Stadium ⚽#CarlingKnockout pic.twitter.com/yGKcjDcgIt — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 19, 2024 Sundowns are expected to tear Royal AM to shreds, adding to the Carling Knockout Cup last 16 3-0 loss to Cape Town City away from home on Saturday. The Brazilians are slowly but gradually adapting to Mngqithi’s demand for fast football in their box entries, coupled with the ability to get behind the ball when out of possession.

Lucas Ribeiro has scored three goals along with teammate Iqraam Rayners in the league so far, but the fact that Peter Shalulile found his scoring boots on Saturday is pleasing as well. And with Thwihli Thwahla not having a sustainable game model, they are expected to sit back against Sundowns and haunt them with counters. Whether that will work is unknown. The only threat Sundowns have faced this season has been Stellenbosch, who eliminated them in the MTN8 semi-final en route to losing the crown to Orlando Pirates. Stellies, though, have quickly gotten over their MTN8 setback, opening their Carling Knockout Cup title campaign with a 2-1 win over AmaZulu on Friday night. Steve Barker’s men will face Richards Bay in the second round of the competition, aiming to become the first team to win the trophy twice and back-to-back. The Winelands side must turn their focus to the league tonight, though, as they’ll visit Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

We've got mid-week football to look forward to 😄



🆚 Chippa United

🏆 #BetwayPrem

🏟 Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

📅 23 October 2024

🕙 19h30

📺 SuperSport OTT 2 pic.twitter.com/elCFpQuXMn — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) October 21, 2024