Mamelodi Sundowns sign Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams — report

Durban — Following week's of speculation and negotiations, Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly landed the signature of Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen William on a five year deal. According to the SABC, the 30 year old shot-stopper will leave SuperSport United after spending 18 years at the Pretoria based club.

Williams has reportedly been looking to leave the Matsatsantsa as he looks to challenge for trophies, and it appears he has found his new home at current DStv Premiership champions Sundowns. "Indications are that the deal has been concluded, with Williams signing a long-term contract, while his former club have successfully negotiated the transfer of another goalkeeper in Ricardo Goss as well as young striker Thabang Sibanyoni to join coach Gavin Hunt’s side for the upcoming season," SABC Sport reported on Wednesday. According to the report, SuperSport Uniter were initially not willing to let their star goalkeeper go if they did not get Goss on a permanent deal, but they’ve now had to settle on a two-year loan, with striker Sibanyoni also thrown in.

The 28 year old Goss has found game time hard to come since making his move to Sundowns, but will now be reunited with Gavin Hunt, a man he previously worked with at Wits. Sundowns are currently in KwaZulu-Natal on a pre-season camp, and will take part in this year's edition of the Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup this weekend. @ScribeSmiso

